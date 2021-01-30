This story will be updated.

Another 20 Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported 355 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll now stands at 590.





Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 39,168, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 38,813 on Friday.

Of those, 31,567 have been confirmed positive, while 7,601 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Throughout the pandemic, most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,386 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Current information about those hospitalized was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,302), Aroostook (1,129), Cumberland (11,160), Franklin (767), Hancock (773), Kennebec (3,102), Knox (577), Lincoln (468), Oxford (1,905), Penobscot (3,408), Piscataquis (200), Sagadahoc (772), Somerset (1,084), Waldo (507), Washington (618) and York (8,389) counties. Information about where seven additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 25,934,331 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 436,819 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Nationwide, 28.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, an increase of 1.6 million doses since Friday, according to Bloomberg.