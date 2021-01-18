Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for snow flurries. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Four more Mainers died and another 340 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 511. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A resolution adopted by Piscataquis County’s three commissioners that objects to Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 measures repeatedly refers to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan Virus” and makes numerous false statements, including that face coverings cause pneumonia and respiratory disease.





No tourney means lost opportunities for the athletes and coaches to etch their names into Maine sports history. It also means lost revenue for the arenas, cities and businesses; the tournament organizer, the Maine Principals’ Association; and those who usually work in the venues.

Lewiston High School nurse Melissa Gendron, middle right, checks the license plate of a vehicle as St. Mary’s Health System nurse practitioner, Carolyn McNamara, takes a swab from a staff member at a coronavirus testing site Tuesday at Lewiston Middle School. Credit: Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP

After maintaining one of the lowest rates of coronavirus transmission in the U.S. since the pandemic hit 10 months ago, Maine’s rate of new virus infections exceeded a dozen other states this past week and lowering case levels may only get more difficult.

In this March 17, 2017, Eastern Maine Medical Center staff walk down a hallway in the hospital in Bangor. Credit: Ashley L. Conti / BDN

The number of coronavirus patients at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor has continued to fall over the past week even as the state has seen record-high hospitalizations. But the drop in Bangor might not be cause for optimism.

Steve Footer (left) and Don pride lay down mellow instrumental jazz standards at the Frog & Turtle Gastro Pub in Westbrook on Thursday night. Current Maine CDC coronavirus guidelines don’t permit singing where food is being served, so the pub’s entertainment has gone all instrumental. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Both are delicately maneuvering their way through Maine Center for Disease Control guidelines, staying just this side of legal.

The Island Falls Opera House as it looked in 1924, when it was in his heyday as a silent movie theater. Credit: Courtesy of Chris Hartin

Island Falls’ historic opera house closed in the 1960s, mirroring the economic decline of the town. But the opera house has a chance at revival.

Jigger Johnson was a Maine lumberjack who in the late 19th and early 20th century became a larger than life New England folk hero. Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

They say that he could catch a bobcat with his bare hands, he could fight anyone who took a swing at him and he could drink any sailor, scallywag or woodsman under the table and still be standing hours later.

Downeast Lakes Land Trust built the Trail to Tomorrow on forest land it bought using proceeds from selling carbon offset credits. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

As more and more companies pay Maine organizations such as the Downeast Lakes Land Trust to grow trees that store atmospheric carbon, the debate is intensifying over whether carbon offsets are truly helping mitigate climate change. How the debate plays out will shape how the world tackles global warming. It will also determine how much money from large polluting corporations will flow to Maine landowners.

Credit: Courtesy of Chris Murphy

Chris Murphy of Scarborough sent in some trail cam images he thought we’d like, including this extremely rare shot of Baby Yoda stopping by for a visit.

The Ramada hotel on Odlin Road in Bangor is seen Tuesday. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The Ramada Inn on Odlin Road has served exclusively as a shelter since September.

In other Maine news …

