Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for snow flurries. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Four more Mainers died and another 340 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 511. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A resolution adopted by Piscataquis County’s three commissioners that objects to Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 measures repeatedly refers to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan Virus” and makes numerous false statements, including that face coverings cause pneumonia and respiratory disease.
Canceled high school basketball tournament means lost revenue for Maine businesses
No tourney means lost opportunities for the athletes and coaches to etch their names into Maine sports history. It also means lost revenue for the arenas, cities and businesses; the tournament organizer, the Maine Principals’ Association; and those who usually work in the venues.
Maine was managing COVID-19 spread better than almost all states. Not anymore.
After maintaining one of the lowest rates of coronavirus transmission in the U.S. since the pandemic hit 10 months ago, Maine’s rate of new virus infections exceeded a dozen other states this past week and lowering case levels may only get more difficult.
EMMC’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are declining but patients are still sick and dying
The number of coronavirus patients at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor has continued to fall over the past week even as the state has seen record-high hospitalizations. But the drop in Bangor might not be cause for optimism.
The last 2 Maine nightspots keeping live music alive during the pandemic
Both are delicately maneuvering their way through Maine Center for Disease Control guidelines, staying just this side of legal.
A 127-year-old Aroostook County opera house is being restored
Island Falls’ historic opera house closed in the 1960s, mirroring the economic decline of the town. But the opera house has a chance at revival.
The story of the wild Maine lumberjack who inspired the name of a local gin
They say that he could catch a bobcat with his bare hands, he could fight anyone who took a swing at him and he could drink any sailor, scallywag or woodsman under the table and still be standing hours later.
Maine stands to gain from carbon offsetting, but whether it fights climate change is complicated
As more and more companies pay Maine organizations such as the Downeast Lakes Land Trust to grow trees that store atmospheric carbon, the debate is intensifying over whether carbon offsets are truly helping mitigate climate change. How the debate plays out will shape how the world tackles global warming. It will also determine how much money from large polluting corporations will flow to Maine landowners.
Baby Yoda stops by for a closeup on this southern Maine trail cam
Chris Murphy of Scarborough sent in some trail cam images he thought we’d like, including this extremely rare shot of Baby Yoda stopping by for a visit.
Bangor’s Ramada Inn will continue as a homeless shelter for the foreseeable future
The Ramada Inn on Odlin Road has served exclusively as a shelter since September.
In other Maine news …
Bangor schools won’t show inauguration in classrooms over fears of violence
Belfast church closes amid fears ‘liberal’ churches could be targeted before inauguration
Maine Republican Party reelects chair
UMaine women’s basketball team uses late surge to beat UAlbany
Searchable Maine fishing laws to make compliance easier