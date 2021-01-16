PORTLAND — Two puppies from Maine will soon be in the national spotlight when they participate in the 2021 Puppy Bowl on Feb. 7.

The annual event happens during Super Bowl weekend each year and features adoptable puppies to raise awareness about and encourage adoptions.

Twenty-two shelters from around the country, including Maine, are bringing 70 puppies to the stadium.





The two puppies — Duke and Rumor — are from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

“She’s a little spitfire, we’re geared up, getting ready to watch the Puppy Bowl,” Christina Swayse, who has a dog in the Puppy Bowl, said.

The Puppy Bowl is streamed live on Discovery Channel, and airs on Animal Planet at 2 p.m. for three hours before the Super Bowl.