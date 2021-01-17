Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas was reelected to her post Saturday.

The Saco dentist was among those elected to several party leadership posts, including Shane Reitze, who will serve as vice chair; Benjamin Lombard, treasurer; and Barbara Harvey, secretary, according to the party.

“Over the past two years, Republicans have gained great momentum in Maine. With historic wins for Senator Susan Collins and President Trump, and gains in the Maine House, Mainers have made it clear that they want Republican leadership in our state, and we will not stop fighting until we finish turning Maine red,” Kouzounas said.





Kouzounas was first elected the party’s chair in 2017, when she succeeded Rick Bennett. Her political resume was shorter than Bennett’s, with her elevation to the party’s vice chair in 2015 and an unsuccessful bid for the Maine House of Representatives in 2012.

She survived a challenge to her leadership in 2019, when she fended off a bid from former state Rep. Heather Sirocki. That came after a year when Maine Republicans suffered a series of defeats, including Shawn Moody’s bid to succeed Paul LePage as governor, Bruce Poliquin’s ouster from Congress and Democrats seizing legislative majorities in Augusta.

In coming off that challenge, Kouzounas declared the party had been “too nice” and would seek to be more like Donald Trump and LePage.