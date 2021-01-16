Sometimes, trail camera photos are pretty clear-cut. After even a short glance, it’s pretty clear what’s going on. A big buck reaches for a licking branch. An owl swoops down after a skunk. You get the picture.

At other times, the trail camera captures an image that is confusing, or creepy, or downright supernatural. Or supernatural-seeming. Those, to be honest, are some of my favorites. I’m a big fan of the “mystery beast” shots, and have shared plenty of them over the years.

And then, there are the whimsical shots that just make you laugh. Today, we’ll share one of those (along with a more traditional trail camera shot of two deer on the same lawn).





Chris Murphy of Scarborough sent in some trail cam images he thought we’d like, including this extremely rare shot of Baby Yoda stopping by for a visit.

Courtesy of Chris Murphy. Credit: Courtesy of Chris Murphy

“I recently put up a trail cam in my backyard in Scarborough. I had seen lots of tracks in the snow in past winters and had been curious what was happening back there,” Murphy said. “Turns out a lot. Deer have been showing up at dusk and right before dawn, alone and in groups of two or three. Here are a few images of deer and one of Baby Yoda [that] my neighbor’s kid snuck in there!”

Well, it’s nice to know that the real Baby Yoda’s not wandering around, lost in suburban Portland. I was worried there for a minute.

Keep the great photos and videos coming! (I’m still waiting for my first grainy Sasquatch video. Hint, hint).

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.