With Maine’s residents-only opening day of deer season rapidly approaching — it’s on Saturday, if you haven’t already heard — today’s trail camera photos of the day may capture the imagination of hunters who are already planning their first day in the woods.

One of the cool things about trail cameras is that it allows us to see what’s happening in the woods when we’re not there. In this case, that means we get to see bucks visiting a scrape and reaching high for that “licking branch” where they leave some of their scent for other deer to notice.





Bangor Daily News readers Reb from Washington County and Jim F. passed along a couple of great photos of their own local bucks stopping by for a visit. Jim’s buck is pretty acrobatic, as you can see, while Reb’s has some company walking out of the frame.

Whether Reb’s buck is being taunted by another buck, or there’s a doe standing there looking for attention isn’t clear in this photo. Either way, the photo is intriguing to say the least.

Good luck to all hunters on opening day, and here’s hoping the deer you’ve been seeing on your trail cams don’t disappear altogether, like mine always seem to.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.