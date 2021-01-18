The newest version of Maine’s fishing laws includes a searchable database designed to make it easier for anglers to comply with the rules.

The website allows fishermen to search by water body, town, county or fishing code. That allows anglers to search terms such as “fly fishing only” and “open to open water fishing” to get a better idea of where they can fish.

The state website also includes a map-based online tool called FLOAT, which stands for Fishing Laws Online Angling Tool. It allows fishermen to easily find out which of the thousands of inland waterways in Maine have special fishing rules.





The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is also offering free fishing days on Feb. 13-14 and June 5-6.