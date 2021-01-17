When Joe Biden takes power Wednesday, Bangor classrooms won’t show inauguration footage because of fears of violence. The Bangor School Department said Friday it recognizes the inauguration is a “historic event,” but the inauguration won’t be shown in classroom’s “due to the threat of potential violence.” Students, though, will have a chance to view the inauguration as part of their classes the following day “where appropriate in the curriculum,” the school department said.



“These measures are being put in place in consideration of student’s emotional health and to ensure a safe learning environment for all students,” the school department said.

That move comes in the wake of the violence that shook the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, when a mob that included Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and QAnon adherents stormed the Capitol as Congress began certifying Biden’s Electoral College win.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the riot.

Since the Capitol riot, the FBI has warned every state that armed protests could pop up in state capitals from coast to coast from Jan. 16 to at least Jan. 20 in response to Biden’s inauguration. Gov. Janet Mills has activated the Maine National Guard to reinforce security around the State House in Augusta if needed.

“As we move into this new year, may we find the courage to make a difference, respect the diversity of others, and discover strength in unity,” the school department said.