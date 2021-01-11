WASHINGTON — The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

An internal FBI bulletin warned that, as of Sunday, the protests may start later this week and extend through Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press. Investigators believe some of the people are members of some extremist groups, the officials said. The bulletin was first reported by ABC.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to one official. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.





The FBI issued at least one other bulletin — they go out to law enforcement nationwide on the topic — before the riots last week. On Dec. 29, it warned of the potential for armed demonstrators targeting legislatures, the second official said.

It is unclear how agencies in Maine are preparing. Chief Russell Gauvin of the Capitol Police said no event permits had been requested on state-owned property in Augusta for the next 10 days. He deferred other questions to Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deputy Chief Kevin Lully of the Augusta police said Gauvin’s agency has not yet reached out to him about any concerns, but he expected to have conversations with the department in the immediate future, following media reports about possible protests. Although Augusta does not typically handle events on state property, the departments typically communicate if a big event is expected to cause traffic delays or if an agency may need more resources, he said.

The two communicated last week prior to a Jan. 9 rally at the State House, Lully said, an event he said ended up being “small and peaceful.” He referred other questions about police department communications to Gauvin’s agency.

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told reporters on Monday that the Guard is also looking at any issues across the country,

“We’re keeping a look across the entire country to make sure that we’re monitoring, and that our Guards in every state are in close coordination with their local law enforcement agencies to provide any support requested.”

The riots followed weeks on online calls for violence in Washington in the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency. A tweet in which Trump promised that last Wednesday’s event “will be wild” fueled a “month-long frenzy of incitements, strategizing, and embrace of violence against lawmakers,” according to the SITE Intelligence Group, a research group that tracks online extremism activity.

This story was written by Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo and Michael Kunzelman of the Associated Press. Bangor Daily News writer Caitlin Andrews contributed to this report.