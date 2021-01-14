Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 30s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another four deaths and a record-high 824 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 453. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Gov. Janet Mills formally moved Mainers 70 and older and those with health conditions or in vulnerable jobs into the next coronavirus vaccination phase on Wednesday.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic 2nd charge
With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump.
PLUS: What rising GOP acceptance of Trump’s impeachment means for Susan Collins
Up to 200 Maine National Guard members to join Biden inauguration security effort
Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, authorized the deployment after the National Guard Bureau requested states assist with security operations. The specialities of Maine’s guardsmen and role they would play in Washington were not immediately clear on Wednesday afternoon.
PLUS: Joe Biden forgoing Amtrak trip to Washington over security fears
Maine Republicans continue spreading disinformation in wake of Capitol riot
Many declined to recognize Joe Biden as the winner of the election or parroted claims of voter fraud that fueled the Capitol rioters’ grievances.
PLUS: Mix of extremists who stormed Capitol isn’t retreating
2nd stimulus checks may not boost Maine economy
The stimulus checks aim to unlock pent-up demand to bolster the economy. But that’s not likely the second time around.
Fewer Maine high schoolers are applying to college
High school seniors are applying to Maine’s public universities in lower numbers than they did before the pandemic, as the coronavirus has disrupted most elements of the traditional college search and application process.
PLUS: Pandemic’s toll shows up on students’ college applications
Hampden wants a community center to grow its downtown
The modern facility could include a gym with basketball courts, kitchen, walking track, senior and teen centers, a conference room and small meeting rooms. Those were priorities residents identified in a recent survey.
Bangor airport traffic falls 70 percent in first 8 months of the pandemic
Bangor International Airport saw 332,000 fewer passengers in the first eight full months of the pandemic, compared with the same period in 2019 as fewer Mainers flew for work and leisure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acadia plans to charge $6 per car to drive up Cadillac Mountain this summer
The change is part of the park’s plans to require reservations for cars as a way of reducing congestion at the summit of the park’s highest peak.
5 Maine colleges plan basketball games despite cancellation of league season
The North Atlantic Conference, which includes Maine schools Husson University of Bangor, Thomas College of Waterville, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Castine’s Maine Maritime Academy, announced Tuesday that it had canceled the winter sports season.
This trail cam photo catches a doe nursing her fawn
That’s another thing that trail cams are good for: They allow us to witness private moments in nature that we’d otherwise miss out on.
What it’s like to survey areas for the Maine Birding Atlas in winter
Winter atlas surveys don’t require a lot of skill, because most of the birds are common and easy to recognize.
In other Maine news …
2 killed when their car was crushed in I-95 tractor-trailer crash
Man charged after leading police on I-95 chase
Jogger hit head-on in Brunswick crash
Man suffers fatal heart attack while driving in Hebron
New Portland tech institute touts 3-year plan to attract 1,000 graduate students
Conservation groups sue to reduce ship traffic in right whale areas