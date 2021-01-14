I first became aware of trail cameras many years ago, when my brother-in-law — an avid hunter — purchased one, then figured that he could make his own cameras at a much lower cost.

For years after that, I thought of those cameras as the ultimate tool for a hunter who was curious about the comings and goings in the woods that they liked to hunt.

As I’ve learned since then, some of the photos that you get from a trail cam aren’t hunting-oriented at all, but that doesn’t make them any less interesting.





Case-in-point: Today’s cool shot, which was sent in by BDN reader Ken Beland of Newport. He said the two deer pictured stopped in front of a trail cam he had set up on his woodlot back in 2016.

“I got lucky when mama stopped to nurse junior in front of my camera,” Beland said.

Now, this isn’t one of those images that will prompt the hunters who see it to start daydreaming about next deer season, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

That’s another thing that trail cams are good for: They allow us to witness private moments in nature that we’d otherwise miss out on.

Keep the images coming. And in the coming days, keep your eyes on this space for a big trail cam-related announcement!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.