This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills formally moved Mainers 70 and older and those with health conditions or in vulnerable jobs into the next coronavirus vaccination phase on Wednesday.

The news, which Mills hinted at Tuesday, will shift Maine’s vaccination plan into a higher gear as it continues to work through frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents. The change comes after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday they would be releasing second vaccine doses and changes to vaccination guidelines.





Maine also moved other first responders, such as corrections officers, firefighters, COVID-19 testing workers and testing manufacturers into the current Phase 1A. Other critical infrastructure workers have been moved up into the third step of the first phase, while those aged 16 to 64 who do not fall into the other categories will remain in the second Phase 1B.

The state has set a goal to complete the first vaccination phase by February. It is unclear how the additional people added to the current step will affect that timeline, as Maine has consistently received less doses than expected. Maine only gets one week of lead time on the amount of vaccines it can expect, according to the press release.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said Monday that the vaccine supply continues to be the biggest barrier to vaccinating more people, but that the state is working on creating large-scale community vaccination sites. They may be weeks away, but the state is looking at places in high-density areas where the virus has been especially prevalent, such as Androscoggin and Cumberland counties, he said.

Maine is the oldest state by median age and has a large population with conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Hospitals have begun preparing for the expansion of the vaccine effort. Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent began taking calls from patients allowing them to register for vaccinations.

MaineHealth, the state’s largest health system in Portland, is working on establishing a call center, an online portal people can use to determine when they may be eligible and where to get an appointment and a scheduling system, said spokesperson John Porter. Those have been in the works for months and could be active by the end of this week.