A Fairfield man suffered a fatal heart attack while driving in Hebron on Tuesday afternoon.



David Sawtelle, 56, was driving with his wife, Cynthia Sawtelle, on Merrill Hill Road when he had a heart attack, but managed to pull over to avoid crashing, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

First responders attempted to revive him, but Sawtelle died at the scene, the newspaper reported.