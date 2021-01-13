A Topsham was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in southern Maine.

David Stoddard, 49, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated reckless conduct, aggravated driving to endanger and eluding, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Katy England.

Stoddard was erratically driving a white 2002 Ford Super Duty pickup truck towing a U-Haul trailer in Kennebunk, England said.





Trooper Lee Vanadestine tried to stop Stoddard, who sped away across three lanes of traffic. Vanadestine tried to disable Stoddard by ramming his trailer after seeing him nearly strike other drivers, but the trooper lost control of his cruiser, crashing into a guardrail, according to England.

Another trooper, Jarrot MacKinnon, took over the chase, and a Kittery police officer unsuccessfully deployed spike mats to stop Stoddard, England said.

Kittery police Lt. John Desjardins parked near mile marker 4.5 to assist the chase, but Stoddard allegedly rammed his cruiser.

Stoddard injured a third state trooper as he was arrested, England said. Stoddard was taken to York Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

All three injured police officers were treated for minor injuries and released.