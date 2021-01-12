Maine State Police were involved in a southbound pursuit on the Maine Turnpike from Kennebunk through York on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Katy England.

Authorities had received six complaints of erratic operation prior to the pursuit, she said.

The pursuit ended with the suspect crashing in the center median near mile marker 4 — near the border of York and Kittery — which resulted in slowed and stopped traffic in the north and southbound lanes.





Three law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries — two were injured in the pursuit and one when taking the driver into custody. The driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and charges are expected.

At around 2:11 p.m., traffic had slowed considerably and stopped in both lanes, England said. A vehicle travelling in the northbound lane was hit from behind by a tractor trailer, causing it to be pushed under the stopped tractor trailer in front of it and killing the driver.

Police are working to contact the next of kin, clear the scene and reconstruct the crash. I-95 northbound will be closed until further notice and traffic is being redirected to exit 3, she said.