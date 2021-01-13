A man and woman from Falmouth died Tuesday after a tractor-trailer rear-ended their car on Interstate 95.

Geoffrey Gattis, 68, was driving a 2014 Lexus RX230 with his wife, 68-year-old Elizabeth Gattis, north on I-95 near the Kittery-York townline when traffic began to slow as police investigated a high-speed chase in the southbound lanes, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Gattis was behind a Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling large paper rolls driven by 40-year-old Lakhveer Gill of Brantford, Ontario. As the two vehicles slowed down, a second tractor-trailer driven by 38-year-old David Herring of South Portland failed to slow down and rear-ended the Lexus, crushing it against the Freightliner, England said.





Both Geoffrey and Elizabeth Gattis died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.