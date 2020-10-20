Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south with cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 25 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 641 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll is now at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





The outbreak associated with Brooks Pentecostal Church and its Lighthouse Christian Academy now involves at least 32 cases, up from 17 over the weekend. The church’s pastor, Matthew Shaw, works as a security services supervisor at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

In this June 6, 2017, file photo, a reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Credit: Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Rare drugs designed to mimic the opioid fentanyl are showing up more often in urine samples from Penobscot County than any other county in the nation, according to a recent study. The findings are concerning because they come at a time when the fentanyl analogs are frequently being added to methamphetamine, creating a deadly combination.

Vice President Mike Pence drew a huge crowd at Dysart’s in Hermon where he held a campaign rally on Monday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The visit may be Maine’s biggest campaign event in the waning days of a 2020 election reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has focused on Maine in recent months, though Democratic nominee Joe Biden is favored to win the Democratic-leaning state as he leads the president in national and many swing-state polls.

Gaps in two rows of panels in this March 2019 file photo show yet more panels at a solar farm that was installed in late 2018 at a former landfill site next to the local Tremont town office. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

The Ellsworth City Council this week is expected to OK a deal with SunRaise Investments, based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, under which the city would use all the power generated at a 29-acre site on the east side of Mariaville Road and most of the power generated at an 11-acre parcel on the west side of the road.

Leslie Gordon Curtis of Lincolnville searches for sea glass and pottery tossed ashore by the ocean on Nov. 14, 2017, on a beach in Searsport. Credit: Aislinn Sarnacki / BDN

The excitement and anticipation of treasure hunting is timeless. In Maine, there are several ways that people treasure hunt while enjoying the great outdoors.

Four bears gather in an Aroostook County field on this trail camera image. Credit: Courtesy of Al

Walk through the woods of Maine, and you’re not very likely to come face to face with a black bear. Put a trail camera up in the right spot, however, and you might be surprised how many bears you have prowling around in the woods near your house.

In this October 2019 photo, Dor Saar of the University of Maine (15) is pictured during a game in Bangor. Credit: Courtesy of Peter Buehner

Competition during the 2020-21 winter season will not count toward the NCAA’s eight-semester, five-year eligibility limits for scholarship athletes.

In other Maine news …

