A California woman intends to sue Bangor for $15 million for injuries she suffered when a bus hit her in August, News Center Maine reported.

An attorney representing Amarylis Fisher, 72, of Rancho Mirage, California, filed a legal notice of claim with the city announcing the civil lawsuit he intends to file. According to the notice, Fisher lost a leg, suffered a broken leg and hip and needed skin grafts when the Community Connector bus hit her, News Center reported.





Attorney Frederick Costlow, who is representing the city, declined to comment, News Center reported.

Fisher’s attorney, Charles Gilbert, said the $15 million will serve as compensation for Fisher’s continued hospitalization, pain and suffering and the life-long care she will need, News Center reported.

Fisher was at the intersection of Hammond and Main streets on Aug. 15 when the bus hit her while was turning from Hammond onto Main, police said.

Danielle Barnett, 46, of Alton, was driving the bus. No one else was injured.

State law caps civil lawsuits filed against municipalities for injuries at $400,000 unless they have insurance coverage, which allows for higher claims, News Center reported.

Fisher remains hospitalized at Northern Light Eastern Maine Community Center of Bangor.