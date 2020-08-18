A California woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries on Tuesday after getting hit by a bus at a downtown Bangor intersection over the weekend.

Amarylis Fisher, 72, of Rancho Mirage, California, was at the intersection of Hammond and Main streets at about 2:35 p.m. on Saturday when she was hit by a Community Connector Bus that was turning from Hammond onto Main, police said.

Danielle Barnett, 46, of Alton, was driving the bus. No one else was injured. The crash remains under investigation, Bangor police said.