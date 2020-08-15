This story will be updated.

A woman and a city bus collided in downtown Bangor Saturday afternoon, Bangor Police Sgt. Kevin MacLaren confirmed.





He said the woman was taken to the hospital and the extent of her injuries is unknown. He said he couldn’t comment yet on how the crash happened.

The collision occurred at a busy, four-way intersection at the corner of Main and Hammond streets closest to Umami Noodle Bar. Local shop managers said they saw an emergency vehicle from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center at the scene.

MacLaren said investigators and accident reconstruction experts are on the scene and more information should be available in two to three hours.