An outbreak at a Pentecostal church in Brooks has now been linked to 32 coronavirus cases.

That’s up from 17 cases over the weekend. The cases are associated with Brooks Pentecostal Church and its Lighthouse Christian Academy, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson Robert Long.





Additional information about the ongoing outbreak wasn’t immediately available Monday, but Long said more information will be provided during the agency’s next coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. The BDN will livestream the briefing.

People who spent any time at Brooks Pentecostal Church or Lighthouse Christian Academy since Oct. 2 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, the Maine CDC has said. Anyone who attended a “fellowship rally” that the congregation hosted between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 could have been exposed to the virus.

The church livestreamed its Oct. 4 services on its Facebook page, during which a visiting pastor from Oklahoma led morning and evening services. Parishioners were sitting close to one another in the pews and not wearing face coverings to prevent transmission of the virus.

That outbreak comes on the heels of another associated with Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, where maskless indoor services were held even after its pastor, Todd Bell, officiated an Aug. 7 wedding in East Millinocket that sparked Maine’s largest coronavirus outbreak and some of his own parishioners were found to have the disease.

More than a half dozen Mainers have died and roughly 180 have been infected after catching the coronavirus in connection with the wedding, which also has been linked to secondary outbreaks at a rehabilitation center in Madison and the York County Jail in Alfred.

On Monday, 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in Waldo County, bringing the cumulative total there to 124, according to the Maine CDC.