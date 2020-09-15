Another person has died after catching COVID-19 in connection with an Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket region, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to that super-spreader event to seven.

Six of those deaths, including the most recent one, were among residents of Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, according to Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The other, who was the first to die in connection with the wedding, was an 88-year-old woman from East Millinocket.





None of those seven people attended the Aug. 7 wedding at a church in East Millinocket or the reception at an inn on Millinocket Lake, which Shah said was a reminder of how far-reaching the effects of COVID-19 can be.

The secondary outbreak at Maplecrest started after a worker caught COVID-19 from a parent, who caught the disease from another child that attended the wedding.