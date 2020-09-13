Maine health officials have now attributed five deaths to a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Millinocket area, an increase of two over the past week.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the fifth death on Sunday. Of those five deaths, four have occurred at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in the Somerset County town of Madison. Twenty-eight people at that facility have been infected with the virus.





Over the weekend, the state announced the deaths of two Somerset County women in their 80s due to COVID-19 complications. However, a Maine CDC spokesperson declined to say if those women were Maplecrest residents.

As of Sunday, 13 Maplecrest residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

The virus was introduced to the facility after a staff member contracted it from a parent, who caught it from another child who attended the early August wedding in the Katahdin region.

Maplecrest is the site of one of two secondary outbreaks tied to the Millinocket-area wedding. The other is at the York County Jail, where an employee who attended the wedding brought the virus back to the jail, infecting 48 inmates and 18 employees, along with 17 household members of jail employees, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 160 cases have been linked to the wedding and reception outbreak.

The first death attributed to that outbreak was an 88-year-old East Millinocket who did not attend the wedding.