The coronavirus outbreak associated with an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Katahdin area has now sickened 60 people and caused two secondary outbreaks at a rehabilitation center in Madison and the York County Jail, according to state health officials.





A guest of the wedding works at the York County Jail and was later found to have the virus, according to Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Eighteen people at the jail — seven inmates, nine staff members and two York County government employees — have now tested positive, Shah said.

The staff member who attended the Aug. 7 wedding was among the first people to test positive at the jail.

And another guest of the wedding reportedly passed the virus to a parent, who then passed it on to one of their other children who works at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison. Four residents and one other employee of the center have now been infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Shah said on Tuesday.

The nature of the outbreak and the ripple effects show how quickly COVID-19 can spread, and how far, Shah said.

“Even if those communities are miles apart, separated by multiple counties in between, what we’ve learned about COVID-19 is that it can be the uninvited guest at every single wedding party or event in Maine,” Shah said.

Of the 60 people infected, 22 were wedding guests, 14 were close contacts of guests and 24 were infected after coming into close contact with the 14 secondary cases.

Two of those infected are employees of the Big Moose Inn, the Millinocket Lake wedding venue that hosted the reception of about 65 guests. The inn received an “imminent health hazard” citation from the Maine CDC last week for violating the state’s 50-person limit on indoor gatherings.

Shah on Tuesday confirmed another York County connection with the Millinocket-area wedding. The wedding officiant came from the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford.

Pastor Todd Bell, who is named on the church’s website, did not respond to a request for comment from the BDN this week. On his Facebook page, he wrote a few posts on and around Aug. 7 indicating he was officiating at the wedding.

“Heading out to marry a young couple in Millinocket!” he wrote on Aug. 6.

In an Aug. 7 post that included photos of a mountain and of himself on a lake, Bell wrote, “My Maine# mission field! A little fishing…. prepping for an afternoon wedding… #Joy.”

York County is dealing with an additional outbreak of four cases involving three county fire departments. But Shah said CDC investigators have not linked the wedding officiant with the outbreak involving the fire departments.