The York County jail reported five new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to York County Sheriff William King Jr.

One additional corrections officer tested positive bringing the total number of officers to test for the virus to nine. Four inmates — who were asymptomatic — also tested positive and have been moved to a medical unit, King said.

Additional testing of inmates and remaining staff will occur Sunday and Monday.

The sheriff’s office announced on Thursday that four York County Sheriff’s Office and county government workers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing both agencies to offer voluntary testing to all employees and inmates.