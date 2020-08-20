Four York County Sheriff’s Office and county government workers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing both agencies to offer voluntary testing to all employees and inmates, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

When news of the positive tests came Thursday, workers began “enhanced cleaning” of the facilities, which had already closed lobbies and canceled prisoner visitations as precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. No interruption of services has occurred, officials said.



One worker was sent home after saying he felt ill, officials said.



It was not immediately clear whether the four cases were part of the 20 new cases reported Thursday by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long did not immediately respond to a request for comment.