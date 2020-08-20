This story will be updated.

A Mainer has died as 20 new coronavirus cases are reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.





Thursday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,253. Of those, 3,812 have been confirmed positive, while 441 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 4,233 , down from 4,234. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (3), Penobscot (2), York (7), Androscoggin (1), Aroostook (2), Oxford (1), Kennebec (3) and Somerset (1) counties state data show

The death toll now stands at 128. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 405 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, seven people are currently hospitalized, with one in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 17 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,679. That means there are 446 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 445 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 2,385 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday, there have been 223,023 test results out of 229,055overall. Just under 2.3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,148 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 582, 202 and 713 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (35), Franklin (47), Hancock (42), Kennebec (175), Knox (28), Lincoln (35), Oxford (59), Piscataquis (7), Sagadahoc (58), Somerset (42), Waldo (64) and Washington (15) counties. The location of one case was unknown Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,532,566 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 173,241 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.