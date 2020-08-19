This story will be updated.

Another 25 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.





Wednesday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,234. Of those, 3,799 have been confirmed positive, while 435 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 4,209, up from 4,196. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (2), Penobscot (8), York (12), Hancock (2), Oxford (1) and Somerset (1) counties state data show.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 127. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 403 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 13 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,662. That means there are 445 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 432 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 2,374 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,145 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 581, 200 and 706 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (33), Franklin (47), Hancock (42), Kennebec (172), Knox (28), Lincoln (35), Oxford (60), Piscataquis (7), Sagadahoc (58), Somerset (41), Waldo (63) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,483,033 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 171,833 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.