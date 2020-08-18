Another 17 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,213. Of those, 3,781 have been confirmed positive, while 432 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Monday’s cumulative total to 4,196, up from 4,170. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

More than two dozen cases of the coronavirus have been traced back to a wedding reception that took place at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket on Aug. 7, Millinocket Regional Hospital and state health officials said on Monday.

Twenty-eight people connected with the event had tested positive as of 4 p.m. Monday, according to Dr. Robert Peterson, CEO of Millinocket Regional Hospital.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (1), Cumberland (13), Penobscot (1) and York (1) counties state data show.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 127. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 401 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 11 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,649. That means there are 437 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 432 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 2,638 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday, there have been 217,182 negative test results out of 223,162 overall. Just over 2.3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,143 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 581, 192 and 694 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (33), Franklin (47), Hancock (40), Kennebec (172), Knox (28), Lincoln (35), Oxford (59), Piscataquis (12), Sagadahoc (58), Somerset (40), Waldo (63) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,444,205 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 170,559 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.