Maine health officials have now attributed a third death to the COVID-19 outbreak stemming from an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Katahdin region — just a day after they announced the second.

The state announced the third death on Friday. It also announced Friday that a woman in her 80s from Somerset County had died from COVID-19, but a spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t immediately respond to a question about whether they were the same cases.





On Thursday, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah announced the second death tied to the outbreak and said it was another person from Somerset County: a man in his 70s.

COVID-19 was first introduced to the Madison facility after an employee caught it from a parent, who in turn caught it from another child who attended the Aug. 7 wedding, according to Maine CDC. The state has now linked 147 COVID-19 cases to that wedding.

The first death associated with the Aug. 7 wedding was a woman in her 80s from the Millinocket area who did not attend the wedding.