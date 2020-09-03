A second person has now died of COVID-19 in connection with an outbreak of the disease that started with an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region.

The second person to die in the outbreak was a man in his 70s who lived in Somerset County, according to Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





Shah declined to say whether that man was a resident or employee of Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in the Somerset County town of Madison, which has been contending with an outbreak after an employee caught COVID-19 from a parent, who in turn caught it from another child who was a guest of the wedding.

A representative from North Country Associates, the company that manages the Madison rehab center, didn’t respond to a request for comment earlier this week.

The Aug. 7 wedding is now tied to 144 cases, including 16 at Maplecrest. Eight of those infected are Maplecrest residents while eight are staff members.