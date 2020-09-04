This story will be updated.

Another Mainer died as health officials on Friday reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the state.





Friday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,632. Of those, 4,164 have been confirmed positive, while 468 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 4,613, down from 4,617, meaning there was an increase of 15 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (6), Knox (2), Oxford (1), Somerset (3) and York (4) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

The latest death involved a Somerset County resident, bringing the statewide death toll to 134. Details about that case weren’t immediately available. It’s the second death this week, following another from Somerset County on Wednesday. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 423 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care and two on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 18 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,006. That means there are 492 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 496 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 2,651 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 289,314 negative test results out of 295,857 overall. Just under 2 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,212 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 620, 240 and 871 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (38), Franklin (53), Hancock (50), Kennebec (193), Knox (33), Lincoln (36), Oxford (71), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (61), Somerset (61), Waldo (70) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,153,735 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 186,834 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.