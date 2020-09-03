This story will be updated.

Another 53 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.





Thursday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,617. Of those, 4,145 have been confirmed positive, while 472 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 4,564, down from 4,567, meaning there was an increase of 50 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

It was the second-highest daily increase in cases over the past 30 days. On Aug. 29, 55 new cases were reported. Over the past seven days, there has been an average of 30 new cases a day.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (4), Cumberland (10), Hancock (3), Kennebec (2), Knox (1), Oxford (3), Penobscot (7), Somerset (4), Waldo (1) and York (16) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 133. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 424 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, with four in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 10 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,988. That means there are 496 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 456 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases — 2,640 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday, there have been 283,769 negative test results out of 290,281 overall. Just under 2 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recent available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,206 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 620, 241 and 867 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (38), Franklin (53), Hancock (50), Kennebec (193), Knox (31), Lincoln (36), Oxford (70), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (61), Somerset (58), Waldo (70) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,115,638 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 185,756 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.