This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday reported 26 new coronavirus cases in the state.





Wednesday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,567. Of those, 4,100 have been confirmed positive, while 467 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 4,541, down from 4,548, meaning there was an increase of 19 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The latest death involved a resident of Somerset County, bringing the statewide death toll to 133. Information about that case wasn’t immediately released. It was the first coronavirus-related death in the state in a week. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 423 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 33 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,978. That means there are 456 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 471 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases — 2,607 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday, there have been 271,428 negative test results out of 277,849 overall. Two percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recent Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,196 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 616, 234 and 851 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (38), Franklin (53), Hancock (47), Kennebec (191), Knox (30), Lincoln (37), Oxford (67), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (61), Somerset (54), Waldo (69) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 6,076,280 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 184,697 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.