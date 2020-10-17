An outbreak of 17 COVID-19 cases has been identified at a church in Brooks and two more cases have been found at Belfast area schools, officials said Saturday.

People who spent any time at Brooks Pentecostal Church or its affiliated Lighthouse Christian Academy school since Oct. 2 should monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus, officials with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday.





Officials also warned that anyone who attended a “fellowship rally” that the congregation hosted between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 could have been exposed to the virus.

It is the latest coronavirus outbreak at a Maine church since the pandemic arrived in Maine this past March.

Pastor Todd Bell of Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford has kept holding maskless, indoor services even after a wedding that he officiated in East Millinocket in August sparked Maine’s largest COVID-19 outbreak and some of his own parishioners were found to have the disease.

Calvary Chapel in Orrington sued the administration of Gov. Janet Mills over its coronavirus restrictions. Its affiliate church in Waldo County broke Searsport town regulations last month by holding outdoor services that have drawn up to 200 worshippers.

Meanwhile, two more cases of COVID-19 have been found at schools in the Belfast area, for a total of 3 in the past 2 days.

One case has been detected at Ames Elementary School in Searsmont and another at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, the superintendent of RSU 71 said Saturday.

On Friday, Mary Alice McLean, the head of the school district, said a worker or student at Captain Albert W. Stevens School in Belfast tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Ames school will shift to fully remote learning through Friday Oct. 30, the superintendent said. A cleaning company will do a thorough cleaning of the school on Monday, Oct. 19 and teachers will come to school on Tuesday, Oct 20, to gather materials for students, she said.

Parents should pick up devices and materials at the school on Wednesday, Oct. 21. All students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 2.

The Howard school will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 19 and 20, for thorough cleaning and disinfection and to give administrators time to find substitutes for staff who need to quarantine, McLean said. Students in two homerooms and two classes, which McLean did not identify, will stay in remote learning through Oct. 29 and return to school on Oct. 30. All students at Howard whose parents did not receive telephone calls today may return to school on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The measures are in addition to those being taken at the Stevens school, where staff and students who were in close contact with the affected person are quarantining through Oct. 28. The district has had seven weeks of in-person instruction since school began this fall. Students who attend the elementary school weren’t there Friday because of parent-teacher conferences.

Waldo County on Friday saw its highest single-day uptick in coronavirus positive cases since the pandemic began, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which reported 11 new cases there.