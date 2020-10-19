A missing Pennsylvania woman has been found safe after she spent a night in the woods near Donnell Pond.

Carolyn Leigh Meadows, 27, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, planned to go on a 2.5 mile hike about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Schoodic Beach at Donnell Pond Public Reserved Land, but failed to return to her campsite before dark, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.





When Meadows did not return, her boyfriend notified the Maine Warden Service, which spent the night searching for her, Latti said Monday.

Instead of a short hike, Meadows hiked more than 8 miles before it became dark and she stopped and spent the night in the woods with her 8-year-old chocolate Lab, Latti said.

When the sun rose Monday morning, Meadows continued to hike and eventually came to Route 182 near Cherryfield, where a passing driver spotted her and her dog about 9:20 a.m., Latti said. Meadows had hiked more than 10 miles before she was found.

Latti said Meadows and her dog were in good health and didn’t require medical attention.

Schoodic Beach is east of Franklin.