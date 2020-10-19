A Pennsylvania woman is missing near a popular hiking spot in Hancock County.

Carolyn Leigh Meadows, 27, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was last seen hiking with her 8-year-old chocolate Lab about noon Sunday near Schoodic Beach at Donnell Pond Public Reserved Land, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.





Carolyn Leigh Meadows, 27 of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Game wardens and volunteers searched for Meadows throughout the night, but did not locate her, according to Latti.

Schoodic Beach is east of Franklin.

Anyone with information about Meadows’ whereabouts can call the Maine Department of Public Safety at 1-800-432-7381 or 973-3700.