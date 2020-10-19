This story will be updated.

BELFAST, Maine — The pastor of the Brooks church tied to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases works at Waldo County General Hospital.





Brooks Pentecostal Church and its affiliated school in Waldo County has now been linked to at least 32 coronavirus cases, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday. It’s nearly double the number of positive cases linked to the sites from just a day earlier.

A spokesperson for Waldo County General declined to confirm pastor Matthew Shaw’s employment at the hospital, but Shaw has served as security services supervisor at the hospital since 2018, according to multiple online profiles. An individual working in the hospital’s security department said Shaw was out of the office Monday and would return next week.

It’s unclear whether Shaw has tested positive for the virus, or if he may have unknowingly spread the virus at Waldo County General. A spokesperson for the hospital said in a Monday statement that the facility has taken steps to prevent the spread of the virus since its onset in March.

“Waldo County General Hospital has adhered to policies based on CDC guidelines and evolving COVID-19 scientific knowledge, doing all we can as an organization to protect our patients, care team members and the community from infection,” spokesperson Jenifer Harris said. “We have implemented and adhere to mandatory masking and social distancing protocols for all colleagues in our work place.”

The Maine CDC does not disclose information on individual cases and could not comment on Shaw’s connection to the hospital, but “Maine CDC case investigators and contact tracers look into all potential exposures, which would include worksites for cases and close contacts,” Robert Long, a spokesperson for the agency said.

People who attended the church or school since Oct. 2 should monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus. Officials also warned that anyone who attended a fellowship rally that the church hosted between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 could have been exposed to the virus.

The church livestreamed its Oct. 4 services on its Facebook, during which a visiting pastor from Oklahoma led morning and evening services. Parishioners were sitting closely to one another in pews and not wearing face masks even as the pastor walked from the pulpit and down the main aisle within close contact of them.

The church canceled this weekend’s Sunday service, as well as a prayer service planned for Wednesday evening.

Multiple messages left for church officials have not been returned as of Monday.

It’s the second outbreak stemming from a church in Maine since the pandemic began in March. In August, an outbreak of at least 10 cases was reported at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford.

Waldo County has had a total of 124 cases since the pandemic began in March. Statewide, Maine reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no additional deaths.