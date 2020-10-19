CVS Health said Monday that it will hire 15,000 people nationwide, with about 100 of them at its 30 retail pharmacies in Maine, in anticipation of higher flu and novel coronavirus cases during the fall and winter months.

LATEST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS Pastor of Brooks church grappling with virus outbreak works at Waldo County hospital 32 coronavirus cases now linked to Brooks church outbreak Poll: 1 in 4 US workers have weighed quitting The jobs in Maine will be a mix of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, said Joe Goode, senior communications director at CVS Health in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Competitor Walgreens has yet to make a similar hiring announcement, but spokesperson Kelli Teno said the pharmacy chain “continues to evaluate staffing requirements to ensure our teams can support the administration of COVID tests and vaccines, once available.”

Both chains already are administering flu shots and COVID-19 tests in Maine. Walgreens has 20 stores in Maine, making it and CVS Health the largest independent pharmacy chains in the state.

CVS Health told USA Today that it expects to administer double the number of flu shots this year as it does during a typical previous season, and Walgreens said it expects up to 50 percent more demand this year for flu shots.

More than 10,000 of the new positions at CVS Health are for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians and will be filled as soon as possible. Many of the positions are temporary with the possibility of becoming permanent.

The pharmacy chain typically adds workers every flu season, said Lisa Bisaccia, chief human resources officer, but it is expecting a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year with the continued presence of COVID-19.

Besides pharmacy technicians, CVS Health plans to hire pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals and distribution center employees.