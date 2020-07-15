The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 12 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.

There have now been 3,578 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,566 on Tuesday.

Of those, 3,186 have been confirmed positive, while 392 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (4), Cumberland (4), Oxford (1), Penobscot (1), Waldo (1) and Washington (1) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 114. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 373 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 are currently hospitalized, with nine in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 17 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,079. That means there are 385 active and likely cases in the state, down from 390 on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“International students at the University of Maine are relieved that they no longer will have to leave the country if the university continues to offer only remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“The committee charged with recommending urgent measures to stabilize and support Maine’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic recommended the state provide $1.1 billion in aid in an initial report to Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Mainers came out, wore masks and stood 6 feet apart on Tuesday to cast their votes in the state’s primary election. See how the turnout looked amid the coronavirus pandemic in this photo essay.” — Natalie Williams, BDN

—“University of Southern Maine director of athletics Al Bean said he and school administrators “agonized” over the decision to cancel fall semester sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But they felt there was no choice.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 3,478,017 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 137,106 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.