Gov. Janet Mills’ committee charged with recommending urgent measures to stabilize and support Maine’s economy due to COVID-19 damages recommended the state spend $1.1 billion in its initial report to the governor on Tuesday with a final report due in December.

After narrowing down recommendations from six subcommittees last Friday, the co-chairs of the Democratic governor’s Economic and Recovery Committee said the economic damage the virus has caused in Maine “is widespread and has pushed many otherwise healthy Maine businesses to the brink.”

“With swift, significant financial support, we may prevent this year from being their last, and give them the chance to prosper in the future,” wrote committee co-chairs Josh Broder and Laurie Lachance.





The committee recommended financial allocations in three groupings. It suggested spending $497 million to support Maine people, including $20 million for public health and $25 million for childcare. To stabilize businesses, it recommended $430 million, including $350 million in employee grants. The final $165 million would include $100 million for a broadband connections bond.

Funds remain scarce, however. The committee co-chairs said the $1.25 billion the state received from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds is insufficient to meet the needs the committee identified. It said the $600 in weekly expanded federal unemployment benefits may expire this month and state and local revenue forecasts are gloomy, necessitating further federal aid.

The committee also said any plan for economic recovery in Maine will fail without robust, sustained public health measures to keep the state safe. Mills welcomed the recommendations.

“In the coming weeks my administration will work with the Legislature and others to further examine these recommendations and chart a path forward,” the governor said in a statement.