The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

The panel tasked with proposing a plan to get Maine’s economy back on track met on Friday to narrow recommendations to three policy areas that would tap around $970 million of the state’s federal coronavirus aid, at the same time saying that funding is not nearly enough.

The recommendations would tap the $1.25 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus funding to the state that the governor is responsible for distributing.





“The needs for CARES Act funding outweigh the supply by many orders of magnitude,” said Tilson CEO Josh Broder, co-chair of the 37-member Economic Recovery Committee formed by Gov. Janet Mills in May.

The committee pulled together recommendations from six subgroups that have been meeting over the past two months to focus on needs in tourism and retail, education and workforce, infrastructure, innovation, manufacturing, and health care and child care. The three areas of focus in the report will be stabilizing and supporting Maine’s people, employers and infrastructure.

The committee’s initial report, focused on stabilizing and supporting the economy, is due to the governor on July 15. More changes may be made to proposals between now and then, Broder said. The final report due on Dec. 1 will focus on sustainability and growth to bridge the state’s COVID-19 response with its 10-year economic development strategy released last year.