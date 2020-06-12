Tourism groups ask Janet Mills for $800K in federal coronavirus funds

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 12, 2020 11:57 am

Updated: June 12, 2020 12:04 pm

This story will be updated.

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Several tourism-related groups asked Gov. Janet Mills on Friday to allocate $800,000 in federal funding for small businesses to keep their doors open and pay basic operating costs including rent, mortgage and payroll.

The Maine Tourism Association, HospitalityMaine and the Retail Association of Maine rolled out a multi-phase relief plan that would allot federal Emergency Action Grants to small businesses hard hit by coronavirus restrictions. It is proposing that the money come from the $1.25 billion federal CARES Act coronavirus funding that was disbursed to Maine and that the governor is responsible for dispensing.

Tourism is the state’s biggest industry, employing nearly 150,000 Mainers. Retailers lost 12,000 jobs from February to April, while leisure and hospitality businesses lost 42,600 jobs, according to Maine Department of Labor data.

“More than half of the jobs lost in Maine have come from our industries,” Curtis Picard, CEO of the Retail Association of Maine said. He said the Maine Turnpike typically would be packed with cars headed into the state now, but it is not. “We need bold action to make sure these industries are around in 2021.”

The plan calls for investing $400 million in businesses with 50 or fewer current full-time employees. The group said those businesses struggled to access other federal programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Hospitality, retail and tourism businesses with more than 50 full-time employees would be able to access money from a $300 million fund. Another $10 million in grants would be reserved for 501 (C) 6 tax-exempt organizations associated with the hospitality, tourism and retail sectors.

The plan also would support employee childcare and transportation. It increases funding for tourism promotion, workforce development and disadvantaged business startups. And it would help hotels and restaurants access technical assistance to rebuild their businesses.

“Due to the devastation the state’s restrictions are causing, this emergency funding is crucial for business survival,” said Steve Hewins, CEO of HospitalityMaine.

Tourism businesses, particularly those offering accommodations, have criticized the governor’s mandates for out-of-state visitors to either self-quarantine for 14 days in Maine or sign a statement that they have had a negative COVID-19 within 72 hours of their visit.

They said the curtailment of businessmen ripples down to other activities including schools, real estate, hardware stores and car dealerships.

“Restarting Maine’s economy begins with restarting travel,” said Tony Cameron, CEO of the Maine Tourism Association. “This plan will help businesses survive this year so they can recover next year.”

Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, said on her weekly virtual question-and-answer with businesses Thursday that the governor’s economic recovery committee planned to talk about financial assistance to businesses using CARES Act money at its Friday meeting.

A spokesperson for the governor wasn’t immediately available to comment on the group’s request.