Mainers came out, wore masks and stood 6 feet apart on Tuesday to cast their votes in the state’s primary election.

That ballot includes the Republican primary for the second congressional district — with Adrienne Bennett, Eric Brakey and Dale Crafts — and the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate — with Sara Gideon, Bre Kidman and Betsy Sweet — as well as numerous other local races and questions.

Here’s how the turnout looked amid the coronavirus pandemic. Head here for the full election results.

A voter walks to the polls in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)

Clockwise from top left: Voters distance themselves in line as they wait outside of the Cross Insurance Center. Trevor and Kasha Robertson of Dedham cast their votes in the gymnasium of the Dedham School. Keeping space between them, voters line up outside of the Cross Insurance Center. Victoria Kornfield elbow bumps Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap. (Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN)





Voters head down the lobby of the Cross Insurance Center where voting booths are set up on Election Day in Bangor. In previous years, voting booths have been set up on the floor of the Cross Center. (Natalie Williams | BDN)

Maine second district Republican congressional hopeful Eric Brakey greets voters at the polls in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)

Clockwise from top left: A man wears a lizard face covering while checking in to vote at the Cross Insurance Center. Voters line up behind a sign encouraging people to protect each other from COVID-19 on Election Day. A poll worker wears a face shield while helping voters check in on Tuesday. Candidates stand in a fenced off area as voters stand in line to vote at the Cross Insurance Center. (Natalie Williams | BDN)

Keeping space between them, voters line up outside of the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to cast their votes in the primary election on Tuesday. (Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN)