This story will be updated.

The University of Southern Maine on Wednesday became the latest school to cancel its fall sports as administrators and coaches grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Athletic Director Al Bean said that long-distance travel and the competitions themselves present too many risks and would make it difficult to effectively prevent any risk of spreading COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.





USM President Glen Cummings called the decision “heartbreaking,” saying the school would work with its athletes to support “their growth and optimize their NCAA eligibility.”

That news comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that Colby College in Waterville, Bates College in Lewiston and Bowdoin College in Brunswick lost their fall sports after the New England Small College Athletic Conference decided to pull the plug on the season due to the coronavirus. Bowdoin College called off its fall sports season last month when it announced its scaled-back reopening plan for the upcoming academic year, and Bates College in Lewiston had opened the door for on-campus student-athlete workouts while waiting for a decision on the season.