The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated

Another eight cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

There have now been 3,566 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,558 on Monday.





Of those, 3,168 have been confirmed positive, while 398 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday leaving the statewide death toll at 114. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Meanwhile, 54 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,062. That means there are 390 active and likely cases in the state, down from 436 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 1,970 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,897 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 67 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 502, 124 and 580 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (25), Franklin (41), Hancock (18), Kennebec (147), Knox (25), Lincoln (26), Oxford (46), Piscataquis (5), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (31), Waldo (59) and Washington (4) counties. Information about where another three cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Monday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 3,364,704 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 135,615 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.