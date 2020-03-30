Maine CDC: 275 coronavirus cases confirmed in the state

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 30, 2020 11:38 am

Updated: March 30, 2020 11:53 am

Another 42 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Maine.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters Monday that there are now 275 cases spread across 12 Maine counties.

That’s up from 253 on Sunday.

Of those, 49 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, at some time. Forty-one people have fully recovered and been released from isolation. Three Mainers have died since late last week from the virus.

Shah said that 41 health care workers are among those sickened with the coronavirus. That comes as Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport confirmed two doctors there have tested positive for the virus. Other infections include a nurse at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast and a provider at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Health care workers are among those most at risk because of their close contact with those already sick with the coronavirus and a shortage of protective equipment, according to The Lancet.

Another 6,088 Maine residents have tested negative for the coronavirus, up from 3,394 on Sunday, according to Shah.

Life has been radically upended across Maine since the first case of the coronavirus in the state was confirmed more than two weeks ago. Weekly jobless claims surged to 21,459 for the week from March 15 to 21, up from 634 the week before, well above those seen during the Great Recession. That came as businesses across the state were ordered to close as part of a push to halt the virus’ spread. Schools in some cities, including in Bangor, could be closed for the remainder of the school year.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 154 cases have been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC. It is one of two counties — the other is York County, with 53 cases — where “community transmission” has been confirmed. Shah said Monday that his agency is investigating the possibility of community transmission in Penobscot County, where cases have more than doubled to 12 since last week.

Other cases have been detected in Androscoggin (8), Franklin (2), Kennebec (10), Knox (4), Lincoln (8), Oxford (9), Sagadahoc (7), Somerset (1) and Waldo (2) counties.

President Donald Trump on Sunday extended social distancing guidelines as federal officials brace for a nationwide death toll from the coronavirus that could reach between 100,000 and 200,000, according to the Associated Press.

As of Sunday, the virus has sickened 122,653 people in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and caused 2,112 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

