Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to high 70s, with cloudy skies and a chance for rain across the state in the evening.

Two more Mainers have died and another 556 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,347. Check out our tracker for more information.

A genetic change in the coronavirus has health officials on edge, as the dominant mutation combines the most transmissible and infectious aspects of the highly contagious omicron and delta variant, which could reduce protection gained from previous infections.

A third of parents said they will not vaccinate their children between the ages of 5 to 11, while 12 percent will only do so if required for school.

It’s been 20 years since a Lyme disease vaccine has been on the market, and the infection’s prevalence has grown steadily in Maine ever since.

The bill would have opened up debate on hate crimes and gun safety, but failed along party lines Thursday.

The deadly shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers is one of the deadliest in recent memory; however, it has brought attention the the fact that a generation of students have become used to the regular reality of lockdown drills.

Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door; The 18-year-old shooter reportedly walked through an unlocked door, and was inside Robb Elementary School in Ulvade for more than an hour, prompting questions about the actions of police officers on scene.

Kathleen and Ryan MacLeod scrambled to find a new home in the Augusta and Waterville areas, but were outbid by $30,000 to $40,000 at every turn.

The suburban strip malls are more full than they’ve been in decades.

Since its founding in September 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has produced 61,000 pounds of pizza dough.

Another poll shows Janet Mills and Paul LePage locked in a close race.

An average CMP customer would pay $5 per month more in the first year of the plan, bringing the bill for a home using 550 kilowatt hours to about $131 per month.

Thomas Bonfanti approached the bar at the Machias Legion hall, laid several hundred dollars on top and said the money should be used for his cremation.

American Aquafarms has appealed the state’s decision to kill the company’s application for a fish farm in Frenchman Bay.

Maine could see an impressive nighttime show Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Keeping biting and stinging insects off your skin or from buzzing around your head can be a challenge.

Belfast cellphone store asks ‘Maine’s Dumbest Criminals’ to return stolen demo phone

Bath man accused of killing mother told police he strangled her after she attacked him

Death of Lewiston man fatally shot at towing company ruled a homicide

Why tens of thousands of Mainers drive out of state to work

2 Aroostook County districts reverse course on allowing students to attend schools in other districts

Water main break sends muddy torrent down Congress Street in Portland

Maine State Police officer saves baby opossum

UMass Lowell rallies past UMaine in America East baseball tourney

Transportation fuel costs will keep Houlton tennis teams out of the postseason

Maine plans to slash deer permits by 37 percent this season

This Hancock County town is offering a seed library this summer

