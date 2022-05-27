Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to high 70s, with cloudy skies and a chance for rain across the state in the evening.
See what’s in store for Memorial Day weekend here. Traveling for the holiday? Here’s what you can expect with the gas prices.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 556 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,347. Check out our tracker for more information.
A genetic change in the coronavirus has health officials on edge, as the dominant mutation combines the most transmissible and infectious aspects of the highly contagious omicron and delta variant, which could reduce protection gained from previous infections.
Kids under 5 could pose major challenge for Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine effort
A third of parents said they will not vaccinate their children between the ages of 5 to 11, while 12 percent will only do so if required for school.
Mainers will be part of clinical trials for Lyme vaccine developed by Pfizer
It’s been 20 years since a Lyme disease vaccine has been on the market, and the infection’s prevalence has grown steadily in Maine ever since.
Susan Collins votes to block domestic terrorism bill Democrats tied to gun policy debate
The bill would have opened up debate on hate crimes and gun safety, but failed along party lines Thursday.
The latest:
- The deadly shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers is one of the deadliest in recent memory; however, it has brought attention the the fact that a generation of students have become used to the regular reality of lockdown drills.
- Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door; The 18-year-old shooter reportedly walked through an unlocked door, and was inside Robb Elementary School in Ulvade for more than an hour, prompting questions about the actions of police officers on scene.
It was easier for a Palmyra couple to build a new home than buy one
Kathleen and Ryan MacLeod scrambled to find a new home in the Augusta and Waterville areas, but were outbid by $30,000 to $40,000 at every turn.
A tight market for commercial space is limiting Bangor’s business growth
The suburban strip malls are more full than they’ve been in decades.
Maker of only commercial pizza dough made with Maine grains is expanding
Since its founding in September 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has produced 61,000 pounds of pizza dough.
Maine governor’s race could be decided by small group of ‘persuadable’ voters
Another poll shows Janet Mills and Paul LePage locked in a close race.
Janet Mills vows to fight to CMP’s proposed rate hike
An average CMP customer would pay $5 per month more in the first year of the plan, bringing the bill for a home using 550 kilowatt hours to about $131 per month.
Accused triple murderer was ‘shaking’ when he arrived at Legion hall after shooting spree
Thomas Bonfanti approached the bar at the Machias Legion hall, laid several hundred dollars on top and said the money should be used for his cremation.
American Aquafarms is fighting back after state denied its salmon farm application
American Aquafarms has appealed the state’s decision to kill the company’s application for a fish farm in Frenchman Bay.
Crumbling comet might give Maine its most dazzling meteor shower in 25 years
Maine could see an impressive nighttime show Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Everything you need to know to keep bugs off you this summer
Keeping biting and stinging insects off your skin or from buzzing around your head can be a challenge.
In other Maine news …
Belfast cellphone store asks ‘Maine’s Dumbest Criminals’ to return stolen demo phone
Bath man accused of killing mother told police he strangled her after she attacked him
Death of Lewiston man fatally shot at towing company ruled a homicide
Why tens of thousands of Mainers drive out of state to work
2 Aroostook County districts reverse course on allowing students to attend schools in other districts
Water main break sends muddy torrent down Congress Street in Portland
Maine State Police officer saves baby opossum
UMass Lowell rallies past UMaine in America East baseball tourney
Transportation fuel costs will keep Houlton tennis teams out of the postseason
Maine plans to slash deer permits by 37 percent this season
This Hancock County town is offering a seed library this summer