The fatal shooting of a man at an Augusta towing company last Friday has been ruled a homicide.

The body of Tyler Morin, 36, was found at around 10:55 a.m. at the Ready Road Service’s site at 605 Riverside Drive in Augusta, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Morin’s death was ruled a homicide after Maine’s medical examiner completed an autopsy on Wednesday, according to the Kennebec Journal.

While no arrests have been made, the circumstances of Morin’s death are under investigation.

