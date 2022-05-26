The fatal shooting of a man at an Augusta towing company last Friday has been ruled a homicide.
The body of Tyler Morin, 36, was found at around 10:55 a.m. at the Ready Road Service’s site at 605 Riverside Drive in Augusta, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Morin’s death was ruled a homicide after Maine’s medical examiner completed an autopsy on Wednesday, according to the Kennebec Journal.
While no arrests have been made, the circumstances of Morin’s death are under investigation.