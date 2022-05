Maine State Police are investigating the shooting death of a Lewiston man at a local towing company in Augusta.

Tyler Morin, 36, was found dead at Ready Road Service Towing Company at 605 Riverside drive in Augusta, according to Shannon Moss, Maine department of public safety’s public information officer. Officials were called to the scene at 10:55am Friday morning.

The police will continue to investigate the shooting and no arrests have been made.

